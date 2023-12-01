A hell called Nagpur’s GMCH: Patients, kin suffer the brunt due to shabby affairs!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The condition in Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) could be termed hellish for umpteen reasons. And the patients and their relatives suffer the brunt most following shabby affairs being run by the concerned authorities. Ironically, the GMCH is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee on December 1 and the President of India Droupadi Murmu is gracing the function as the chief guest.

A visit by Surbhi Shirpurkar, a Journalist of

Lokmat Digital, exposed the nightmarish condition of the “Great Hospital” of Nagpur. What she saw was unimaginable in a Government hospital in the so-called progressing State of Maharashtra. The relatives have to lift the patient on their shoulder as there is no stretcher to shift patient to a ward or to doctor’s chamber. Relatives were sleeping in store rooms. One man was carrying his child in hands and an oxygen cylinder was being carried by his relative for constant supply of oxygen to the child patient as no help is extended to them by GMCH authorities. A leg-injured patient was walking with the help of a stick while his relative was holding saline bottle in his hand.

Many relatives are forced to sit on the floors of the porches waiting their turn to see doctors.

What is shocking is that the local media focuses on condition of roads, garbage heaps, and other civic problems. Pages are filled with images of bad roads, garbage piles. It is now time to combine the powers of media on one hand and health activists/workers on the other. Lasting development of any society lies in its regarding health more important than any other political subject.

Main stream media in Nagpur need to come forward from their comfort zone now. Consider approaching higher authorities, local representatives, or healthcare officials to bring attention to the hospital’s conditions. Presenting concrete evidence and testimonials could prompt action.

Improving healthcare infrastructure is crucial for any society’s well-being. By advocating for change and highlighting the pressing need for better healthcare facilities, progress can be made toward ensuring better patient care and hospital conditions.