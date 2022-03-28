Preserving rich history of delicacies, food joint from 1979 ‘Neelam Fast Food’ reopens in Sadar

Nagpur: Conserving its four-decade long astonishing history of catering connoisseurs in the Second Capital of the State; ‘Neelam’ a food joint established in 1979 has set to start its second innings. The cheerful news has already evoked hosannas from gourmets across the city.

‘Neelam Fast Food’, was originally founded by Sardar Hardeep Singh Padam and his spouse Balbir Kaur padam in the late 70s. Innovative since the inception, ‘Neelam’, besides being an ice-cream parlour, would also cater snacks right from international delicacies like Pizzas, burgers to traditional Indian fast food like Pav-Bhaji and others. In fact, ‘Neelam’ was the first outlet in Nagpur to serve Pav-Bhaji and Softy icecrean back in 1979

During the course of time… people would literally relate and call the joint Neelam Pao Bhaji center..

“Due to some untoward issues, we had to shut down the legendary hotel 11-years-back. However, with the new zeal and old heritage, Neelam has set out to welcome its patrons,” says Mandeep, son of founder Hardeep Singh and Balbir Kaur.

“My father and mother have always been a working couple. The duo would manage both their homes and business as a committed partner,” Mandeep adds

Neelam will be operational between 11 am to 11 pm and will serve finger-licking snacks.

Neelam Fast Food: Your old memorable food joint from 1979 finally reopens again next to Sanjha Chullah Restaurant, Mount Road, Sadar

For Order Call: 8600044124