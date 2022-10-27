Preparations for “costly” Winter Session in Nagpur to start in first week of Nov

Nagpur: The preparations for Winter Session of State Legislature to be held in Nagpur are set to begin in the first week of November. This Winter Session will be held in the Second Capital after almost two years. It is learnt that this year’s session will be more expensive. It is reported that the expenditure will be 30 to 40 percent more as compared to the last session. The expenditure plan is being prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the work will start in the first week of November, according to a report in a local Marathi daily Sakal.

The Winter Session will start in Nagpur, the State’s Second Capital, from December 19.

Notably, due to Corona, the Winter Session of 2020 and 2021 was not held in Nagpur. Even though all the sessions were held in Mumbai due to Corona, its duration was also short. The Winter Session to be held in Nagpur should be for six weeks. But from the experience of the last few decades, the session lasted two or three weeks. This year’s session is also expected to be on the sale line.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated expansion of State Cabinet before the Winter Session. On the other hand, the administration has started its preparations. Vidhan Bhavan, Ravi Bhavan, Nag Bhavan, MLA Hostel, 160 rooms tenement will be prepared for the session. Painting works will be done along with their maintenance and repairs. Similarly, the roads will also have to be repaired. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narvekar recently reviewed the preparations for the Winter Session. He had directed the administration to prepare an expenditure plan.

The administration is apprehending an increase of 35 to 40 percent this year as compared to the expenditure incurred on the Winter Sessions in the past. The rate of GST, CSR has increased. Similarly, the work will also increase and the materials will also be replaced. It is learnt that there will be an increase in the cost as new purchases will have to be made.

An expenditure of Rs 60 to Rs 70 crore is proposed on the Vidhan Bhavan. About 200 to 225 works are being done and tenders will be floated for each work. It is understood from the sources that the tenders for some works have been floated and the works will start in the first week of November.

