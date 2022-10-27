Explosive-filled bag found at Jammu taxi stand

SSP GRP Arif Rishu says a suspicious bag was found at Jammu railway station.

“We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu railway station. Explosive materials packed in two boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. The materials have been seized,” Rishu said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah says terrorist activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir.



“After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, there has been a 34% decrease in terrorist activities, a 64% decrease in the death of security forces & a 90% decrease in civilian deaths,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Haryana.

