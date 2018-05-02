Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar’s house ‘Rajgruha’ vandalised

Maharashtra Home Minister orders probe

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the incident of vandalising Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house Rajgruha in Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and unidentified persons vandalised the pots kept at the premises and even damaged the CCTV cameras at the landmark.

Visuals showed that flower pots kept outside the site, now a museum, were vandalised by miscreants. According to local reports, the offenders entered the three-storey building at about 6 pm and caused minor damage within the premises. The caretakers of the building did not lodge a formal complaint. The museum has been temporarily closed for public viewing in light of COVID-19 lockdown.

“The attack on Dr Ambedkar’s residence ‘Rajgruh’ in Dadar by some unknown persons today is a protest. The police are immediately investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Deshmukh said in a tweet.

Ambedkar’s family members appeal for peace

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, who is also Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, took to social media and urged people to maintain peace.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. It is true that two men came to ‘Rajgruha’ and tried to vandalise CCTV camera as well as other things. Police immediately took note of it. All officers have already reached the spot and they are investigating it. They have done a good job. Hence, I request all to maintain peace and do not gather near ‘Rajgruha’,” he said.

Bhimrao Ambedkar, another grandson of the architect of the Indian Constitution also appealed for peace and said that it was a minor incident.