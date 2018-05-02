Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Education dept head clerk held for Rs 50,000 bribery

    Nagpur: A head clerk in the education department was arrested on Tuesday in Nagpur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

    He identified the clerk as Upendra Sharadchandra Shrivastav (52).

    “The complainant is a peon in a school in Nanda village. He was asked to pay Rs 50,000 by Shrivastav, who is attached to the deputy director”s office, for clearing a form. We laid a trap and held Shrivastav from Balaji Nagar Chowk,” he added.

    A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Hudkeshwar police station, he said.

