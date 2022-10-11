Pre-Karwa Chauth event ‘Piya Mann Bhaye’ turns the day memorable for womenfolk

Nagpur: A glittering pre-Karwa Chauth event, ‘Piya Mann Bhaye’ was organised in Nagpur on Tuesday, October 11. The event, organised at Sagar Restaurant, Koradi Road Naka, was graced by gorgeous womenfolk from all walks of life. The event marked the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Karva Chauth is a festival that every Hindu woman looks forward to. The womenfolk pray for safety and well-being of husbands. Karva Chauth is the day that symbolizes this love and devotion of a Hindu woman towards her husband. On this day she fasts the entire day without even a sip of water, until the moon appears which is when her husband feeds her the first morsel of food. She does this as a prayer to her husband’s protection and long life. Even some unmarried women or girls keep this fast in prayer of a good husband.

Every woman participating in the event was dressed in their best like a bride in a traditional outfit with ethnic jeweller adding the glitter. It was not only the get together. The day was a memorable one with lots of fun

All Pics – Sandeep Gurghate

