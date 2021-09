Nagpur: Prayas Multipurpose Foundation, run by Payal Rajput, undertook a tree plantation drive in Nagpur recently. Over 50 trees of fruits were planted in the city.

Similarly, the Foundation has also started fee computer classes this month. The free computer classes are benefitting students of age six years and onwards.

The Foundation members Vaibhavi Chauhan, Roshni Baiswal, Kumud Didi, Anup, Ritika Chauhan and others are extending their help in the endeavours of the Foundation.