Pratyagra 2025: SCMS Nagpur Hosts Insightful Management Conclave

Nagpur: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Nagpur successfully hosted Pratyagra 2025, a thought-provoking management conclave under the guidance of Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director, SCMS Nagpur, with faculty convenors Ms. Shreya Kharabe, Dr. Shwetam Gupta, and Dr. Rishabh Shekhar.

The event featured Mr. Sudeep Saxena, Founder, Coin Gabbar, discussing career prospects in blockchain and crypto, followed by Mr. Balram Bhattacharjee’s session on post-pandemic consumer behavior. A compelling panel discussion on Employability in Industry 5.0, moderated by Dr. Pingle, included Mr. Vaibhav Ganjapure (Senior Assistant Editor, The Times of India), Mr. Yash Rathi (Lead, Learning & Organizational Development, Zydus Wellness), and Mr. Vivek Shrouty (General Manager, Evonith Steel).

Gold Rate Saturday 01 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,300 /- Gold 22 KT 79,300 /- Silver / Kg 94,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The conclave concluded with the national anthem, reaffirming SCMS Nagpur’s dedication to bridging academia and industry.