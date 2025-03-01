Budget session: Will Mahayuti keep its flock together to counter MVA heat?

Mumbai: The Maharashtra budget session, set to begin on March 3, will serve as a crucial test for the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite holding a comfortable majority, the coalition faces internal discord and mounting pressure from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), setting the stage for a politically charged session.

With 232 MLAs, the ruling Mahayuti bloc — comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) — outnumbers the opposition MVA, which has been reduced to 47 MLAs after last year’s Assembly election setbacks. However, internal differences between CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, along with controversies surrounding ministers Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate, threaten to overshadow the government’s legislative agenda.

Cracks in Mahayuti?

The friction between Fadnavis and Shinde has been evident, particularly over administrative decisions. Fadnavis’s move to curb ministerial powers in appointing Personal Secretaries and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) has not gone down well with allies. Additionally, the denial of the guardian minister posts for Nashik and Raigad to Shinde’s camp fuelled speculation of growing rifts within the coalition.

While Fadnavis has dismissed these tensions as baseless, subtle power struggles among Mahayuti allies could give the Opposition fresh ammunition to target the government in the upcoming session.

Ministers in the spotlight

The MVA is likely to mount an aggressive attack over corruption and legal troubles faced by Mahayuti ministers.

• Dhananjay Munde (Food and Civil Supplies Minister) is under pressure following the arrest of his close aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with the murder of Beed’s Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

• Manikrao Kokate (Agriculture Minister) has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraud and document tampering in a 30-year-old case related to acquiring flats under the CM’s discretionary quota.

With the Opposition expected to demand resignations, these issues will likely lead to heated exchanges in the House.

Public safety under scrutiny

Adding to the government’s woes, the recent rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a State Transport bus at Pune’s Swargate depot has sparked outrage. While the accused, Dattatray Gade, has been arrested, the incident will be a flashpoint during the session, with the MVA questioning law and order under the current administration.

A tough balancing act on finances

On the economic front, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget on March 10. The government must navigate fiscal constraints while fulfilling poll promises.

• The state debt has surpassed ₹7.11 lakh crore, with a revenue deficit of ₹20,051 crore (0.5% of GSDP) in the 2024-25 budget.

• Capital outlay remains stagnant at ₹85,292 crore, forcing difficult decisions on expenditure cuts.

Despite these constraints, the government is committed to continuing flagship schemes:

• The Ladki Bahin Yojana, providing ₹1,500 per month to women aged 18-65, will continue with revised eligibility criteria. The scheme is expected to cost ₹35,000 crore annually.

• The Namo Shetkari Kisan Mahasanman Yojana allocation is set to increase from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 per farmer annually, in addition to the ₹6,000 from PM-KISAN.

With tensions simmering within Mahayuti, controversies surrounding key ministers, and an aggressive Opposition ready to exploit every opportunity, the budget session promises to be a political battlefield. Whether the ruling alliance can stay united in the face of internal and external challenges remains to be seen.