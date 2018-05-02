Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, dies at 84

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday (August 31). He was 84. The veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive when he went to Army Hospital on Monday for another procedure. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in brain.

Pranab Mukherjee’s health worsened on Tuesday and by the evening, had to be kept on ventilator support. His son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday tweeted that his father was “haemodynamically stable”. However, he asked everyone to continue prayers.

Pranab da’s political career spanned five decades, the highest point of which came when he became President Of India. He was in the Presidential office from 2012 to 2017. But even before he assumed the highest office in the land, Pranab Mukherjee had been the backbone of Indian Government on more than one occasion.

He was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

Pranab da is survived by his 3 children. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee was a staunch Congressman. But this did not stop him from his duties during the years of NDA rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the guidance he got from President Pranab Mukherjee during his first term in the Prime Ministerial office.

Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.