DPS Mihan organises virtual Investiture Ceremony for students

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) Mihan on Monday organised an Investiture Ceremony to ingrain the leadership qualities amongst the students and to give them a feeling of being an integral part of the school administration.

The election process took place online and students did their canvassing through virtual platform. Later based on the number of votes received by each and every candidate, finally, the Student’s Council members were elected.

The esteemed guest for the day Group Captain Basantkumar Bhagwatsai Pandey, was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on September 12, 1988. Presently, he is serving as Public Relations Officer and spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Nagpur since 2018. He congratulated the students and motivated them to be a role model for the juniors.

The School Principal addressed the gathering and congratulated the newly appointed council members for their preparedness to take up responsibilities entrusted to them. The newly elected Head Boy and Head Girl along with the members of the council took an oath making them conscious of their duties.

The newly elected members of the Student’s Council were filled with gratitude to have got the opportunity of leading the DIPSITES and pledged to put in the best of their efforts to take the school towards higher echelons.

The ceremony concluded with a motivational dance performance by the school students and vote of thanks.