Pramod Manmode, two others booked for cheating trader of Rs 62.61 lakh in dubious loan deal

Nagpur: In yet another fraudulent case, the Old Kamptee Police have booked Pramod Manmode, Secretary of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited (NUCCSL), Sachin Prakash Bomble, Manager, NUCCSL, Kamptee Branch, and Shailesh Kochankar, Assistant Manager for allegedly cheating a readymade cloth trader to the tune of Rs 62.61 lakh in a dubious loan deal.

The complainant Rahisulla Adil Mumtaj Ahmed (60), resident of Plot No. 131/92, Bunkar Colony, Yerkheda Road, Kamptee, told police that he runs a shop named Baba Readymade Cloth Stores at Shukrawari Bazaar in Kamptee. As he needed money for business, he approached Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kamptee Branch for a Rs 12 lakh loan in October 2017. The accused Manager Sachin Bomble informed Rahisulla about various loan available in Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited. Accordingly, Rahisulla decided to avail Rs 6 lakh as home loan and Rs 6 lakh as cash credit (CC) loan. Rahisulla completed all the documentary formalities and submitted the documents to Sachin Bomble. Later a home loan of Rs 6 lakh was sanctioned by Sachin Bomble in November 2017. Similarly, a cash credit of Rs 6 lakh was sanctioned in the name of ‘Baba Readymade.’ For both the loans, Rahisulla had mortgaged a house which was in the name of his wife at B B Colony. A monthly instalment of Rs 12,000 was decided against the home loan

Advertisement

The complainant Rahisulla Adil Mumtaj Ahmed was also given a cheque book for Baba Readymade account and accused Sachin Bomble had taken signatures of Rahisulla on 17 blank cheques. After some days, Rahisulla used to handover the monthly instalments of home loan and cash credit loan to Sachin Bomble and Shailesh Kochankar but they never gave him cash receipts. Rahisulla collectively paid Rs 4.28 lakh in cash against cash credit loan. He was also paying a monthly instalment Rs 12,000 against the home loan. However, in March 2020, the bank officer Narsing Yadav and 4-5 employees came to his shop and asked him why he was not making any transactions in the CC account. Rahisulla told them that since he did not need money, he did not make any transactions. Upon this, the bank employees told Rahisulla to come to the Nandanvan office of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited.

Accordingly, Rahisulla along with his son Afsar Adil went to the Nandanvan office and was told by Narsing Yadav that a transaction of Rs 70 lakh had been done in his CC account. The shocked Rahisulla told Yadav that only Rs 6 lakh has been withdrawn from the CC account and also returned Rs 4.50 lakh to Sachin Bomble for depositing in the CC account. Thereafter Rahisulla and his son went to Kamptee Branch of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited and demanded a statement of his CC account. The statement showed an illegal transaction of Rs 60 lakh. When Rahisulla confronted the bank employees as to why no message of transaction was received by him, the bank employees shirked their responsibility. Moreover, out of the cash Rs 4.50 lakh paid by Rahisulla towards CC loan, only Rs 1.88 lakh were deposited in the bank. The remaining Rs 2.61 lakh were not deposited in Rahisulla’s CC account.

Rahisulla alleged that Pramod Manmode, Secretary of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Sachin Bomble, Manager, Kamptee Branch, and Shailesh Kochankar, Assistant Manager in connivance with each other cheated him of Rs 2.61 lakh and also raised the limit of his cash credit loan fraudulently to the tune of Rs 60 lakh.

Old Kamptee police, based on the complaint of Rahisulla Adil Mumtaj Ahmed, registered a case against Pramod Manmode, Sachin Bomble and Shailesh Kochankar under Sections 420, 409, 406, 120-B of the IPC and launched a probe into the matter.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement