Pramila Tai Medhe Passes Away at 97; CM Fadnavis and PM Modi Pay Tributes

Nagpur:Pramila Tai Medhe, the former Chief Director (Pramukh Sanchalika) of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 97. She breathed her last at 9:05 AM at the Devi Ahilya Mandir in Nagpur, where she had been residing. According to the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, she had been unwell for the past three months, with her health deteriorating further in the last two weeks.

Medhe served as the fourth Pramukh Sanchalika of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and was widely recognized for her lifelong commitment to social service and women’s empowerment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to her mortal remains in Nagpur and expressed deep sorrow at her demise. In a post shared on social media platform X, CM Fadnavis wrote:

“The final viewing of the former Chief Director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Venerable Pramilatai Medhe, was held today in Nagpur, and a heartfelt tribute was offered by placing a floral wreath on her mortal remains. Her contributions to the social, educational fields, and women’s empowerment will always be remembered and will continue to inspire. On this occasion, a meeting was held with the Chief Director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Venerable Shanta Akkaji, and members of the Samiti, and condolences were expressed. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over her passing, praising her legacy and tireless dedication. In his message posted on X, PM Modi said:

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe Ji, who was the former pramukh sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Her entire life was dedicated to the service of society and the nation. Her invaluable contributions to women’s empowerment and social work will always be remembered. May God provide strength to her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, speaking to media, remembered her as a pillar of strength and resilience.

“Pramila Tai Medhe worked very hard… She struggled alone in North Purvanchal’s adverse conditions… She will always be missed and inspired,” he said.

Pramila Tai Medhe’s legacy lives on through decades of service and her relentless pursuit of uplifting women and society at large. Condolences continue to pour in from leaders, volunteers, and admirers across the country.