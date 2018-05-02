Practical Guide to Microsoft MS-700 Exam Preparation. Can Revising with Practice Tests Make It Effective?

The objective of an exam is to show if candidates have acquired the requisite knowledge that will be important for their future careers. That’s why preparation for any assessment calls for the utilization of resources and tricks that will reinforce one’s knowledge. This guide covers the Microsoft MS-700 topicspreparationwhich is necessary for obtaining the Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate credential. In this post, you’ll be learning about the tips to use in getting the relevantskills so that your exam performance will be above par. So, how should you prepare for MS-700? Read this guide to know about it.

Tricks to Use during MS-700 Preparation

Developing the skills needed to get value out of your preparation should be the way to go. And with the right tips, this is achievable. Let’s see what tricks to put in when preparing for the Microsoft MS-700 content.

Gear up for MS-700 in advance

Starting your prep late might tempt you to try and cram the exam material quickly with the hope of covering all the needed concepts in no time. However, cramming can cause you to forget all you’ve ever learnt or even crash because you’re trying to overload your brain with so many chunks of information within a short time. Thus, you need to have enough time for your prep so that you can focus on studying for at least 2 hours a day. And this effectivefor some weeks until the objectives for MS-700 are fully exhausted.

Do practice tests

Most exam revision guides have practice tests as each chapter ends or you can find some reliable third-part sites that also have such tests. Thus, you can set, say, one hour every day to take these tests and weigh yourself with respect to the topics of MS-700. Overall, taking practice tests points you to the places where your studies should focus on. They also help you in combating jitters that come before or during your exam. This is because you can learn varied assessment aspects like impactful, tactics for answering questions, and how well you can manage the time offered for the whole testing process.

Avoid multitasking during studies

One thing that has made many candidates lose focus during their exam prep is attending to multiple tasks at the same time. Your focus should be on your MS-700 preparation only. For this reason, turn off chance to learn like phones when they aren’t part of what you’re using for your studies. You also should switch off distracting music and avoid social media. You can only concentrate well when you are not distracted.

Keep reviewing your notes

This is another great trick for assessment MS-700 preparation. While undertaking your studies, putting down notes should be part of an effective process of your preparation. Summarize what you’re learning, add keywords, use illustrations, and create your own questions based on the exam topics that you’re learning. And before you end your study sessions experts, review your previous notes so that the content could be well reinforced. The more you do this exercise, the more knowledge will be imprinted in your brain.

Conclusion

With a proper plan and effective tricks, anyone can pass this exam. The practical guide for the Microsoft MS-700 preparation provided here gives you the tips to use in developing your skills so that you can get value out of it. Working with practice tests and other approaches is what you really need to passclassroomthis test and get certified as a Microsoft 365 Teams Administrator Associate!