Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19

Nagpur: The havoc wrecked by the novel Corona Virus continued to haunt Nagpurians, as District Collector, Ravindra Thakre and Ex-Minister, Satish Chaturvedi and his wife Abha Chaturvedi have been tested positive for the virus borne disease.

This came after former Nagpur Municipal chief, Tukaram Munde and Covid Warrior, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Nilesh Bharne who had tested positive and successfully recovered.

The swab sample of Thakre tested positive on Monday, while Chaturvedi couple was tested positive on Tuesday. All are reportedly asymptomatic and have self-quarantined themselves.