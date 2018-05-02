Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Sep 8th, 2020

    Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19

    Nagpur: The havoc wrecked by the novel Corona Virus continued to haunt Nagpurians, as District Collector, Ravindra Thakre and Ex-Minister, Satish Chaturvedi and his wife Abha Chaturvedi have been tested positive for the virus borne disease.

    This came after former Nagpur Municipal chief, Tukaram Munde and Covid Warrior, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Nilesh Bharne who had tested positive and successfully recovered.

    The swab sample of Thakre tested positive on Monday, while Chaturvedi couple was tested positive on Tuesday. All are reportedly asymptomatic and have self-quarantined themselves.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19
    Nagpur Collector, Ex-Minister, spouse tested positive for Covid-19
    जिलाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे Corona पॉजिटिव
    जिलाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे Corona पॉजिटिव
    पुनः लाभ के पद के लिए मुंढे के करीबियों का पाला बदलना शुरू
    पुनः लाभ के पद के लिए मुंढे के करीबियों का पाला बदलना शुरू
    रामटेक तालुक्यात 18 जन निघाले कोरोना पॉझिटिव.
    रामटेक तालुक्यात 18 जन निघाले कोरोना पॉझिटिव.
    Ex- Minister सतीश चतुर्वेदी और उनकी पत्नी Corona पॉजिटिव
    Ex- Minister सतीश चतुर्वेदी और उनकी पत्नी Corona पॉजिटिव
    मास्क न लावणा-या ११३६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ११३६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    आम आदमी पार्टी चा नागपुरात ऑक्सी मीटर अभियान
    आम आदमी पार्टी चा नागपुरात ऑक्सी मीटर अभियान
    कुख्यात संतोष आंबेकरचा दुसरा बंगला पाडण्यास सुरुवात
    कुख्यात संतोष आंबेकरचा दुसरा बंगला पाडण्यास सुरुवात
    जिल्हयात आज 1 हजार 390 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज 1 हजार 550 पॉझिटिव्ह तर 50 मृत्यू
    जिल्हयात आज 1 हजार 390 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज 1 हजार 550 पॉझिटिव्ह तर 50 मृत्यू
    पुलिस को अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करनेवाले अनर्ब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    पुलिस को अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करनेवाले अनर्ब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145