Prabhu Simran in Kartik month is specially fruitful: Adv Mamtani

Nagpur: Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Jaripatka, Nagpur, organised ‘Prabhat Pheri’ to celebrate the 553 rd Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj from October 26. The Prabhat Simran is being organised from 4 am to 6 am in which devotees in hundreds participate to listen to Harikirtan.

On the fourth day of Prabhat Simran, the Convener of Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Adv Madhavdas Mamtani in his discourse informed the attending devotees that glorification of Akal Purakh Parmatma in Kartik month is specially fruitful. By performing Prabhu Simran in Kartik month, devotees are blessed by Guru Maharaj.

The Prabhat Simran included colourful floats on the life of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, Shri Guru Angad Dev, Shri Guru Amardas, Shri Guru Ramdas, Shri Guru Arjan Devji, Shri Guru Hargobind, Shri Guru Harirai Sahib, Shri Guru Harkishan Dev, Shri Guru Teg Bahadar, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Maa Bhagwati and others.

The procession passed through the main streets. The Prabhat Pheri programme concludes with Aarti, Ardas, Stuti of Eleven Gurus and Maa Bhagwati Stuti (mentioned in Shri Dasam Granth), and distribution of Prasad. The Mandal has been organizing Prabhat Pheri for the last 52 years.

