Another roadblock: Opening of Samruddhi Mahamarg, Nagpur Metro Phase 1 further delayed

The ‘Muhurt’ for inauguration of both the projects is now likely to be in January 2023

Nagpur: The days after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had announced that the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg would be open soon, it has come to light that the project has hit another roadblock hampering its commencement. Similarly, the opening of the First Phase of Nagpur Metro has also been delayed. The ‘Muhurt’ for inauguration of both the projects is now likely to be in January 2023, according to a media report.

According to sources close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the stretch between Nagpur-Shirdi Expressway would be ready in December. Preparations are going on for the dedication of the Samruddhi Mahamarg at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the report said.

As per the report, the dedication of Samruddhi Mahamarg and Nagpur Metro’s Central Avenue-Kamptee route is going to be simultaneously held. Metro’s Reach 4 (Central Avenue) is ready since February while the Reach 2 (Kamptee Road) has been completed a few weeks ago.

Out of 520-km first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg, the 491-km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi is ready for vehicular traffic. The 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been completed. Similarly, 281-km stretch between Malegaon and Shirdi is also ready.

The 700-km-long Expressway between Nagpur-Mumbai has a total of eight wildlife overpasses and 22 wildlife underpasses. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones.

The MSRDC has set the speed limit of 120-kmph for the access-controlled Expressway which will bring travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to 8-10 hours from the existing 16-18 hours. The entire stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur will have 26 toll booths and MSRDC has proposed a toll of Rs 1,212 as one-way for light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps.

