Power Theft Worth Lakhs Busted in Nagpur Hotel; MSEDCL Team Conducts Raid

Nagpur: In a crackdown against electricity theft in the city, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) uncovered power theft worth lakhs of rupees at a hotel in the Bhaldarpura area. The process to register a case under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (amended in 2007) has been initiated at Ganeshpeth Police Station.

According to officials, a team led by Assistant Engineer Shrikant Bahadure from the Nandanvan subdivision conducted a raid at Lucky Chicken Hotel located in Bhaldarpura. During the inspection, the establishment owned by Taj Mohammad Aamir Mohammad Sheikh (Consumer No. 410017007851) was examined.

Officials said that when the team reached the spot, the hotel staff initially hesitated to open the premises, which raised suspicion. The team then carried out a detailed inspection of the area.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a 50 mm black cable had been directly connected to an MSEDCL transformer located behind the hotel, bypassing the electricity meter. The illegal connection was supplying electricity directly to the hotel, allowing it to operate without recording actual consumption.

The inspection revealed that 11,251 units of electricity had been stolen, causing an estimated loss of ₹2,59,440.

MSEDCL has issued a power theft assessment bill to the concerned consumer and informed them about paying a compounding amount of ₹45,000 as per regulations.

The action was carried out under the supervision of Additional Executive Engineer Dheeraj Barapatre, Executive Engineer Sameer Tekade, Additional Executive Engineer Parag Uke, along with other technical staff.

Officials stated that electricity theft is a serious cognizable offence and causes significant financial losses to the power distribution company. MSEDCL has warned that strict action will continue against those involved in illegal power connections in the future.

