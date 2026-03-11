700-gram miracle: Doctors save premature baby after 100-day battle for life at GMCH Nagpur

Born at just 26 weeks and weighing only 700 grams, the fragile newborn defeats multiple life-threatening complications under the care of a dedicated NICU team led by Dr Ashish Lothe

Nagpur: In an extraordinary story of courage, compassion and medical excellence, doctors at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Paediatrics Department at Government Medical College and Hospital Nagpur achieved a remarkable milestone by saving the life of an extremely premature baby born at just 26 weeks of pregnancy and weighing barely 700 grams.

For nearly 100 days, the fragile newborn battled multiple life-threatening complications while a dedicated team of doctors and nurses worked tirelessly, providing round-the-clock intensive care. In a heart-warming victory for public healthcare, the infant eventually gained strength, reached 1.88 kilograms, and was finally discharged in a stable condition, a moment of immense relief and joy for the family and the medical team.

According to NICU in-charge Dr Ashish Lothe, the baby developed severe respiratory distress syndrome immediately after birth. Doctors had to administer emergency surfactant therapy to help the tiny lungs function. The newborn spent 11 critical days on ventilator support, followed by another 10 days on CPAP before breathing could stabilise.

However, the challenges were far from over. The baby soon developed septicaemia, a dangerous infection that required 21 days of intensive antibiotic treatment. As the infant slowly recovered, another serious complication emerged, Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), a life-threatening intestinal condition.

Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep Manvatkar explained that feeding had to be stopped completely to protect the baby’s delicate intestines. Later, nutrition was carefully restarted through orogastric feeding, a slow and cautious process that demanded constant monitoring.

During the treatment, doctors also detected Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a condition that can lead to blindness in extremely premature babies. Thanks to timely Anti-VEGF therapy, the medical team successfully prevented damage to the infant’s eyesight.

Head of the Paediatrics Department Dr Manish Tiwari said the baby also faced congenital heart-related complications, which were managed through continuous monitoring and coordinated medical intervention until the child gradually stabilised.

Behind this inspiring recovery stood a committed team of resident doctors, Dr Maria Sheikh, Dr Shubhangi Nima, Dr Mugdha Bhivgade, Dr Mithila, Dr Lavanya and Dr Mahesh, along with dedicated nursing staff including Aarti Atram, Surekha, Taksha, Nilima, Trupti, Jayashree, Sneha and Preeti, whose relentless care and compassion played a crucial role in nurturing the infant through every critical moment.

The life-saving effort was carried out under the guidance of Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye and Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande, reflecting the commitment of GMCH Nagpur to provide advanced care even to the most vulnerable newborns.

From a fragile 700-gram life fighting for survival to a healthy infant weighing nearly 2 kilograms, the baby’s journey stands as a powerful symbol of hope, and a shining testament to the dedication, skill and humanity of the doctors and nurses of Nagpur’s public healthcare system.

