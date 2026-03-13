Power shock: MSEDCL languishes at 49th rank nationally; experts flag shoddy performance

Advertisement

Nagpur: The performance of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), popularly known as Mahavitaran, has come under sharp criticism after the utility was ranked 49th among 54 power distribution companies in the country in the latest evaluation by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

According to the 14th Annual Integrated Rating Report (January 2026) released by the Union power ministry, Mahavitaran secured a meagre score of 16.63 out of 100, highlighting serious shortcomings in efficiency, financial discipline and operational performance.

The report shows that while several top-performing companies in the country have scored close to 100 marks, Maharashtra’s largest power distribution company remains stuck near the bottom of the national rankings, raising serious questions about its management and functioning.

Marginal Improvement but still among the worst

Mahavitaran has shown only marginal improvement compared to the previous report. In the 13th annual ranking, the company had stood 52nd, and this year it has climbed only three places to 49th.

Its score has improved from 1.52 last year to 16.63, and its performance grade has risen slightly from ‘C-minus’ to ‘C’. However, experts say such improvement is cosmetic and far from satisfactory, especially for a utility responsible for supplying electricity to more than three crore consumers across Maharashtra.

The national assessment covers 54 power distribution companies across India.

Private companies far ahead

The report highlights a stark contrast between Mahavitaran and several private power distribution companies that dominate the top ranks.

Companies such as Torrent Power in Ahmedabad and Surat have secured a perfect score of 100, emerging as the best-performing utilities in the country.

Similarly, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited scored around 99.75 marks, retaining the prestigious ‘A+’ category, while Tata Power Company Limited in Mumbai also secured an ‘A’ grade and remains among the top-performing distribution companies nationally.

In contrast, Mahavitaran, despite being the main electricity supplier for most parts of Maharashtra, continues to lag far behind in efficiency and financial performance.

Experts point to systemic failures

Power sector experts say the poor ranking reflects deep-rooted structural issues within the utility.

According to Sudhir Budhe, advisor to the All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA), private distribution companies perform better mainly due to lower technical and commercial losses, higher billing and recovery efficiency, and stronger financial discipline.

“Mahavitaran continues to struggle with high power losses, mounting arrears and inefficiencies in operations, which is why it remains near the bottom of the national rankings,” Budhe said.

He warned that if the situation continues, serious challenges could arise for Maharashtra’s power distribution system in the future, adding that the utility must urgently improve transparency, operational efficiency and service quality for consumers.

Revenue losses and operational concerns

Experts have also highlighted concerns over high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, weak bill recovery mechanisms and poor financial management within the company.

Such shortcomings not only weaken the financial health of the utility but also shift the burden onto honest consumers through tariff hikes and delayed infrastructure improvements.

Mahavitaran’s defence

Responding to the criticism, Vishwas Pathak, Independent Director of MSEDCL, argued that comparisons with smaller private utilities are not entirely fair. He pointed out that Mahavitaran serves around three crore consumers, including about 45 lakh agricultural pump connections, a number that alone is equivalent to the total consumer base of many private utilities.

Pathak said the company operates in diverse geographical and socio-economic conditions, which makes strict bill recovery, like that practised by private companies, difficult.

He expressed confidence that initiatives launched under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would soon show results and help improve Mahavitaran’s ranking in future evaluations.

Growing public concern

Despite these assurances, energy experts maintain that the latest national ranking is a wake-up call for the state-run utility. With millions of consumers dependent on Mahavitaran for reliable electricity, there are growing demands for urgent reforms, stronger accountability and better management practices to ensure efficient power distribution in Maharashtra.

