Power Shock 2.0: ₹9.90/Unit Hike Rocks Maharashtra Industries

Nagpur: Industries in Maharashtra are staring at yet another jolt as the State Cabinet has approved an additional ₹9.90 per unit hike in electricity duty on industrial, commercial, and bulk consumers.

With this, the tax will surge from ₹11.04 to ₹20.94 per unit, pushing up power bills by an average of 1% for manufacturing units and commercial users.

The move is aimed at funding the Kusum Yojana, under which the State plans to provide 6.5 lakh solar pumps to farmers. So far, about 4.23 lakh pumps have been installed, but lack of funds forced the Government to tap into industries’ pockets.

Energy expert RB Goenka slammed the decision, saying:

“Industries are already burdened with the steepest power rates in the country.”

“Textile and steel sectors will be hit hardest.”

“The Government first offers subsidies and then claws it back through duty hikes.”

Many units with monthly bills ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore will have no choice but to pass on the extra burden to consumers. Rising labour costs and raw material hikes are already straining businesses.

Goenka warned that such measures could push industries to shift their base to neighbouring States, where power tariffs are far cheaper.