As of October 1, 2025, Nagpur is preparing for heavy rains, grand festive gatherings, and key infrastructure decisions. Authorities have finalized arrangements for Dussehra and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, while police continue crackdowns under Operation Thunder. At the same time, stalled projects and civic warnings underline the city’s development challenges.

Weather and Festivals

Heavy Rain Predicted : The IMD has issued a yellow alert for October 1–5 , with peak rainfall expected on October 4–5 , sparking concerns for Vidarbha farmers.

: The IMD has issued a , with peak rainfall expected on , sparking concerns for Vidarbha farmers. Festival Preparations : Arrangements are complete for Dussehra (Oct 2) at Kasturchand Park and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi.

: Arrangements are complete for at Kasturchand Park and at Deekshabhoomi. Special Trains & Metro Service : Central Railway will run special trains , while Nagpur Metro will operate until midnight to ease commuter rush.

: Central Railway will run , while Nagpur Metro will operate until to ease commuter rush. Shelters for Devotees : NMC has set up shelters and amenities at Deekshabhoomi for visiting devotees.

: NMC has set up at Deekshabhoomi for visiting devotees. Jungle Safaris Reopen: Safaris at Pench and Tadoba have reopened post-monsoon, welcoming tourists.

Crime and Court

ATM Heist Breakthrough : Police arrested a Telangana man linked to an ₹11 lakh ATM robbery in Chandrapur.

: Police arrested a Telangana man linked to an in Chandrapur. Operation Thunder : Nagpur Police destroyed a large quantity of narcotics as part of the ongoing crackdown.

: Nagpur Police destroyed a as part of the ongoing crackdown. Retired Banker Duped : A former SBI officer lost ₹1.6 crore in a stock trading scam.

: A former in a stock trading scam. Widow’s Rights Upheld : The Nagpur Bench of Bombay HC ruled that denying a widow residence in her matrimonial home amounts to domestic violence .

: The ruled that denying a widow residence in her matrimonial home amounts to . Graft Case Acquittal: The High Court acquitted a clerk accused in a corruption case.

Infrastructure and Urban Development

Projects Worth ₹78,844 Cr Stalled : Major infrastructure projects remain stuck due to land acquisition delays .

: Major infrastructure projects remain stuck due to . Third Ring Road Debate : Questions mount over the feasibility of Nagpur’s proposed Third Ring Road project .

: Questions mount over the . NGT Warns NMC : The National Green Tribunal has warned the NMC for neglecting Futala Lake maintenance .

: The has warned the NMC for neglecting . Yavatmal–Murtizapur Rail: The broad-gauge railway project is finally nearing completion.

Other Updates

Industrial Magnet Plan : Maharashtra government aims to make Chandrapur–Gadchiroli an industrial hub with 100% local jobs .

: Maharashtra government aims to make an . Ambedkar Exhibition: The Central Bureau of Communication launched an exhibition on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s journey at Dragon Palace Temple.

Gold Rate Nagpur (October 1, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹56,800 per 10 grams

: ₹56,800 per 10 grams 24 Carat Gold: ₹61,950 per 10 grams

Horoscope Today (October 1, 2025)