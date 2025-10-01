Nagpur Readies 16 Parking Spots for Vijayadashmi Utsav at Reshimbag

Nagpur: For the grand Vijayadashmi Utsav at Reshimbag Ground, the authorities have announced 16 designated parking locations across four zones. Swayamsevaks will be stationed at each site to guide visitors.

Attendees are requested to arrive by 7 am on October 2, while distinguished guests and dignitaries are requested to reach 15 minutes earlier.

Parking Zones & Locations

Tulshibag Zone 1

P-1 Lokanchi Shala (Car)

P-2 Nav Bharat Vidyalaya (Two-wheeler)

P-3 Saraswati Mandir, Tulshibag (Two-wheeler)

P-4 Sane Guruji Urdu School, Rahatekar Wadi (Two-wheeler)

P-6 CP & Berar College (Two-wheeler)

P-7 Ground opposite CP & Berar College (Four-wheeler)

Great Nag Road Zone 2

P-8 Ravindra Teacher Training College & Radha College (Two-wheeler)

P-9 Jamdar High School (Two-wheeler)

P-10 Ratan Colony Ground, Sonbajichi Wadi (Two-wheeler)

P-11 Chhatrapati Vidyalaya (Two-wheeler)

P-12 Akhil Kunbi Samaj Auditorium (Two-wheeler)

P-14 Swami Sitaramdas Vidyalaya (Two-wheeler)

Reshimbag Zone 3

P-15 NIT Ground, Mahavir Nagar (Two/Four-wheeler)

P-16 Suresh Bhat Auditorium (Two/Four-wheeler)

P-18 Venus Volleyball Ground (Two-wheeler)

P-19 Reshimbag Water Tank (Two-wheeler)

Hanuman Nagar Zone 4

P-20 SBCT College (Four-wheeler)

P-21 Jain Kala Bhavan (Two-wheeler)

P-22 Mahatma Phule Auditorium (Two-wheeler)

P-23 Pratima College (Two-wheeler)

P-24 Samaj Kalyan Hostel (Two/Four-wheeler)

P-25 Bajaj Ayurvedic (Two-wheeler)

P-26 Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education College (Four-wheeler)

P-27 Hanuman Nagar Square Ground (Bus/Heavy Vehicles)

P-28 (Bus/Heavy Vehicles)

Special Arrangements