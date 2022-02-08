Power Plants Polluting Nagpur Rivers: Aditya Thackeray conducts review meeting

Nagpur: In response to various complaints and reports, regarding air pollution and water pollution problem due to dumping of fly ash into Nandgaon ash pond by Khaperkheda TPS without providing HDPE/LDPE lining, Hon’ble Environment Minister Shri. Aditya Thackeray had taken the review meeting about the issue of air pollution problem of MAHAGENCO and disposal of ash into Nandgaon ash pond and instructed MPCB to take action against the defaulter.

Accordingly, MPCB has issued Direction u/s 33 A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 & u/s 31 A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 on dtd. 01.02.2022 and directed to Khaperkheda TPS to stop disposal of ash into Nandgaon ash pond. Following directions are issued such as You shall stop disposal/dumping of ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond, immediately. You shall comply fly ash Notification for utilization of fly ash. In case, you fail to comply with the aforesaid directions, the Board will have no option then to issue appropriate legal action against you, which please note.

Hon’ble Minister, Environment, Govt. of Maharashtra Shri. Aditya Thackeray had taken review meeting on dtd. 06.01.2022 & 18.01.2022 regarding Khaperkheda pollution problem. During the meeting Hon’ble Minister, Environment Shri. Aditya Thackeray had instructed MPCB to restrict MAHAGENCO, Khaperkheda TPS for the dumping ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond.

Accordingly, MPCB issued directions on dtd. 1.02.2022 and restricted Khaperkheda TPS regarding dumping of ash into Nandgaon ash pond. Khaperkheda TPS has stopped disposal of ash into Nandgaon ash pond and informed the stoppage of dumping of ash pond vide MAHGENCO letter dtd. 04.02.2022. Due to stoppage of dumping of ash into Nandgaon ash pond the pollution level of Nandgaon vicinity is reduced substantially.