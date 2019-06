Power outage in Congress Nagar div today

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Congress Nagar Division will carry out shutdown on Wednesday to facilitate maintenance works.

From 7 to 10 am areas of Telenkhedi, Ramnagar, Chunabhatti, Central Prison, Ajni Square,Prashant Nagar,Yeshwant Stadium,Chhoti Dhantoli would be cover. Thereafter between 8 to 10 am, areas of Ambazari,Deotale Layout,Verma Layout,North Ambazari Road, Pandhrabodi Road, Rajiv Nagar would face outage.

Similarly, between 8 to 11 am, areas of Subhash Nagar, Tukdoji Nagar, Kamgar Colony, Naik Layout, Rahul Nagar, SitabuldiTekdi Line, Jaiprakash Nagar, Ganguli Nagar would face shutdown.From 9 to 11 am areasofMunjeBabaAshram, Sudam Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, would not have power.

Also from 7.30 to 10.30 am areas of Gayatri Nagar, Parsodi, Hudkeshwar Khurd, Shegaon Nagar, Shirdi Nagar, Jai Hindi Society (Bahadura), Ganesh Nagar, Baba Taj Nagar, Milan Nagar, Raut Nagar, Rakhunde Nagar, Besa and Beltarodi’s power supply would remain shutdown.