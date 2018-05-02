Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jun 19th, 2019

Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw

Nagpur: A thief stole gold ornaments worth Rs 35,000 from the bag of an elderly woman when she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Rana Pratap Nagar area.

A resident of Plot No 39, Vishwas Nagar, Nara Road, Jaripatka, Meerabai Bholati Dhoke (76) boarded an auto rickshaw as she wanted to visit her daughter’s house at Sahakar Nagar on June 14. When Meerabai alighted from the vehicle at Khamla Bhaji Mandi and checked the bag, she was shocked to find the ornaments stolen.

Following Meerabai’s complaint, Rana Pratap Nagar Police registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

