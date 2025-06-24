Power game! Torrent set to break MSEDCL monopoly, to supply electricity in Nagpur soon

Battle for electricity heats up as Torrent eyes entry into Nagpur's power market; public hearing on July 22

Nagpur: The power equation in Nagpur is about to change, quite literally! After years of monopoly by state-run MSEDCL, the city’s long-suffering electricity consumers may finally get to choose their power supplier. Torrent Power Limited (TPL), a major private player in the energy sector, is gearing up to enter Nagpur’s power distribution market.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has given in-principle approval to Torrent’s proposal to distribute electricity parallely in Nagpur and its surrounding areas. If all goes according to plan, Torrent could roll out its services as early as August this year.

The development has sparked fresh debate over the future of the city’s power landscape. On one hand, the move promises competition, improved services, and relief from MSEDCL’s high tariffs and service issues. On the other, concerns are brewing over the creeping privatisation of a critical sector.

This isn’t Nagpur’s first tryst with private power distributors. In the mid-2000s, a private franchise took over the Civil Lines, Gandhibagh, and Mahal divisions — areas infamous for heavy transmission losses and commercial theft. However, that experiment fizzled out after a few years due to operational challenges.

Statewide power war

Torrent’s Nagpur foray is part of a much larger power tussle unfolding across Maharashtra. As MSEDCL pushes to expand its footprint into Mumbai’s lucrative power market, private players like Torrent and Adani Power are stepping up efforts to penetrate cities like Nagpur, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

MERC has already declared Torrent and other private companies eligible for distribution licenses and has scheduled an online public hearing for July 22 to hear citizen objections and suggestions.

About Torrent Power?

Backed by the Rs 2.41 lakh crore Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, the company is no newcomer to the electricity game. Torrent Power supplies electricity to over 41.3 lakh consumers across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Union Territories like Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu. Its track record includes distribution networks in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ, Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra, Kalwa, Agra, and more.

Torrent had formally applied for a distribution license for Nagpur, Pune, and their surroundings in November 2022, followed by public notifications inviting feedback from citizens. Similarly, Adani Power has applied for licenses in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and adjoining areas.

What’s next for Nagpur?

With the July 22 hearing fast approaching, the city is watching closely. If citizen objections don’t derail the process, Nagpur’s power consumers could have a long-awaited alternative to MSEDCL, possibly as early as August.

Whether this sparks true competition and better services or triggers concerns over private dominance remains to be seen. But one thing is certain — the power game in Nagpur is heating up.