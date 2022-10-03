Poverty, unemployment are demons in today’s world: RSS

Advertisement

Poverty and unemployment are demons in today’s world, said general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday. He added that even after India managed to grow to a great extent economically, economic inequality is a matter of concern.

“Even when India has managed to be among the top-6 economies in the world, we can’t say all is well. One percentage of rich population in India holds 20% of the country’s wealth while 50% has 13% of wealth. We must do something about this economic inequality,” he said at a webinar organised by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch as part of its Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliance campaign).

Mr. Dattatreya also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri while starting his speech.

Speaking further, the RSS general secretary said that figures related to per capita income are saddening in India even after 75 years of Independence. “Over 20 crore people who live here are under the below poverty line. Around 23 crore people have an income of ₹375 per day. Unemployment rate is also very distressing as the current rate is 7.6%,” said Mr. Hosabale who also quoted a United Nations Human Development Index report.

“A large population still doesn’t have access to clean water, nutritious food and good education. Livelihood is also a big problem as per the UN report which also stated that conflicts within various groups in society are among the reasons for poverty,” said the RSS general Secretary. He further said that India has made a lot of progress in the fields of security, science, medicine, food grains, etc. The country once used to be dependent on food supply from other countries but is now exporting grains to nations, including countries in need like Sri Lanka.

Mr. Hosabale also said that development remained hindered due to the wrong economic policies of the previous governments which caused migration from villages to cities.

“ Gaon me Padhai, Dawai, Kamai, nahi mila to yuva gaon chord kar shaher gaye (when villagers failed to get education, medicine and employment in villages, youth migrated to cities),” he stated.

“We need to learn patriotism, love towards society and hard work from countries like Japan and Israel that were once destroyed but managed to overcome the situation,” said Mr. Hosabale who stressed that people should be sensitised that no work is big or small and every work is important for the society.

“Everyone cannot become government officials. Some have to opt for jobs of gardener as well. If we do not give due respect to the gardener, then why would he want to do this work? Therefore, by bringing about a change in the mindset of the people, the distinction between the people working in the urban and rural areas can be eradicated. Only then can we make India a proud nation again,” he further said. The self-reliance campaign has been started by RSS under the co-ordination of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) to remove unemployment from the country. Under this, work has started with the goal of eradicating poverty from the country by the year 2030, said national co-organiser of SJM, Satish Kumar. He also informed that 15 RSS-affiliated organisations and eight other like-minded organisations are associated with this campaign. “There are 37 crore youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years in the country. We are contacting them through online medium. Help centres are being opened in all the districts of the country. Under this campaign, all types of information are being made available to the people who have registered on the MySbda.co.in site. Our goal is to be able to work at all times and be able to do everything at home. Changes will be visible in the coming time,” he added.

