Burglars strike at two houses in Ajni, Imambada, booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Burglars struck at two houses in Ajni and Imambada police station areas and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 6.20 lakh.

According to police, in the first case, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 5.12 lakh were stolen from a house in Ujjwal Layout of Ajni Police Station limits. The complainant Asha Digambar Aate, a resident of Plot No. 155, Ujjwal Layout, went to her mother’s place on Friday afternoon. Grabbing the opportunity, a thief entered the house after breaking open the latch of the front door and decamped with Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.12 lakh. The theft came to light on Saturday afternoon when Asha returned home.

