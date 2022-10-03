Burglars strike at two houses in Ajni, Imambada, booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Burglars struck at two houses in Ajni and Imambada police station areas and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 6.20 lakh.
According to police, in the first case, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 5.12 lakh were stolen from a house in Ujjwal Layout of Ajni Police Station limits. The complainant Asha Digambar Aate, a resident of Plot No. 155, Ujjwal Layout, went to her mother’s place on Friday afternoon. Grabbing the opportunity, a thief entered the house after breaking open the latch of the front door and decamped with Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.12 lakh. The theft came to light on Saturday afternoon when Asha returned home.
On being informed, Ajni police rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. An offence under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Ajni police.
In yet another house-breaking theft case, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.08 lakh were stolen from a house in Imambada police station area.
According to police, the theft took place between Friday and Saturday when Ritesh Bhaskar Gosavi (39), a resident of House No. 242, Indira Nagar, Jatatarodi, No. 2, went to sister’s place in the Besa area. The thief entered the house after breaking open the latch of the front door and walked away with gold ornaments and cash of Rs 19,000. The theft came to notice when Ritesh returned home.
An offence under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Imambada police.