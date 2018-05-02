Poverty, hunger, unemployment biggest challenges in country: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that poverty, hunger and unemployment are the biggest challenges the country is facing today. The only alternative for resolving these problems is generation of jobs. Banks should extend their full support to talented and skilled entrepreneurs who are starting their new enterprises and thus creating employment on a large scale, he said.

Gadkari was speaking after inaugurating Indian Bank’s MSME Prerana, a business mentoring programme virtually. Present on the occasion were bank’s Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru, Sudhakar Rao, K Ramachandran and others. The Minister stressed the need for encouraging MSME entrepreneurs through skills development and capacity building workshops. Banks should wholeheartedly stand behind the MSME sector. “Government of India has launched many schemes. But what is important is speedy implementation of the schemes. Transparency, corruption free system and fast decision making method needs to be adopted,” he said.

“The agriculture sector, rural and tribal areas are backward. Development of these areas needs priority. These sectors are facing many problems. Focus should be on bio fuel. Government has recognised ethanol production from sugarcane, rice gran, maize etc. In the Atma Nirbhar Bharat concept, more and more employment generation, biofuel production, and creation of a substitute for import have been included,” Gadkari stated.

Gadkari further said that MSME is the backbone of the country’s economy. The collective national income of MSME is 30%, 48% export and MSME till date has generated 11 crore jobs. He underscored the crucial role of the MSME sector in creating jobs and developing entrepreneurship. He praised Indian Bank skill building initiative to encourage MSMEs in the country. Ravinder Singh FGM Indian Bank, Lucknow greeted the Chief Guest.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO of Indian Bank said the Bank is playing a proactive role in helping MSMEs. By starting MSME Prerana Business Mentoring Programme, the Bank has reached a broad customer base and has shown that the Government is very active in supporting MSMEs.