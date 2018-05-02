Nagpur district reports 24 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

Nagpur: As the second Covid wave has almost receded, the district for the four time has recorded zero Covid death in the last 24-hours. A total 24 people tested positive on Monday, of which 19 patients were from the city and five from rural areas. In the day, a total 54 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,67,758.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,008 while the number of deaths rose to 9,0225.

In the day 54 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,67,758. Following which recovery rate has improved to 98.02%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 396 including asymptomatic cases.