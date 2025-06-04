Postcard campaign: Domestic workers in Nagpur pick up pen, write letters to Prime Minister

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a powerful and emotional step to demand their rights, the Kamgar Ekta Union – Nagpur and the Maharashtra Rajya Gharelu Kaamgaar Samanvy Samiti have launched a postcard campaign addressed to the Prime Minister.

The campaign began in Gumgaon, Nagpur, where domestic workers wrote postcards to the Prime Minister with their own hands. They demanded the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order dated January 29, 2025. This order directed the central government to create a national law for domestic workers and form a committee for the same within six months.

An excerpt from one of the postcards reads:

To,

The Honorable Prime Minister,

Government of India,

New Delhi

Sir,

I am a domestic worker. Because of my work, millions of women are able to step out of their homes to earn a living. I do essential labor that society depends on, yet I have no legal recognition as a worker. I have no rights, no social security.

The Honorable Supreme Court recognized this injustice in Criminal Case No. 8777/2022 and on January 29, 2025, ordered your government to create a national law for domestic workers within six months, so that we may receive protection from exploitation, a life of dignity, and social security. But no action has been taken yet.

I request you to intervene immediately and ensure the Supreme Court’s order is implemented so that millions of domestic workers across the country can get justice.

Your sister,

A concerned domestic worker

This postcard campaign is the voice of a hardworking section of society that has remained invisible for too long. Domestic workers – most of whom are women – play a key role in running our homes and the economy of our cities, yet they still lack any legal protection.

Kiran Thakre, a representative of Kamgar Ekta Union, said: “This campaign is our way of holding the system accountable. The Supreme Court supported domestic workers, and now we are asking the Prime Minister to take action.”

The campaign is spreading in other parts of Maharashtra. Hundreds of postcards have already been sent, and many more are on the way. The unions have appealed to all democratic organizations and citizens to support this demand – to create a domestic worker law that ensures dignity, social security, and legal rights.

