Get ready, Nagpur! First Adventure Park gets NMC nod, coming up at Lata Mangeshkar Garden

Thrill and recreation are about to meet green serenity as the city’s first Adventure Park is all set to come up at Lata Mangeshkar Garden in Surya Nagar

Nagpur: In a significant push towards promoting urban recreation and boosting public spaces, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has greenlit a Rs 8.79 crore project to develop an Adventure Park in one of its prime gardens. This marks the first time the civic body is venturing into the adventure tourism space on municipal land.

A fresh lease of life for Surya Nagar Garden

Once home to a now-demolished auditorium, the sprawling garden will soon see a massive transformation. About 2 acres of the park area will be reserved exclusively for children’s play activities, while the rest will feature a wide range of high-adrenaline adventure setups, said officials.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed that no fewer than 15 adventure activities be created to offer citizens a safe yet exhilarating outdoor experience.

Project break-up: Infrastructure + Adventure

Rs 4.58 crore will go towards civil and landscaping works, including:

* Paved walkways

* Decorative plantations

* Perimeter fencing

* Ticketing counters

* Smart toilets

* Utility rooms

* Rs 4.20 crore is allocated specifically for adventure equipment and structures, ensuring global-standard installations and safety mechanisms.

The project is already moving towards the tendering stage, with officials aiming for quick execution. After consulting with adventure sport agencies, the NMC has drawn up an exciting list of star attractions planned for the park:

• Zip Line (One-Way)

• Sky Cycling (Double Bicycle Ropeway)

• Low Rope Course

• Sky Roller (Double)

• Climbing Wall and Rappelling Wall with Gear

• Trampoline Park and Soft Play Area

• Suspension Bridge, Canopy Walk, and Burma Bridge

• Net Climbing and Rope Climbing

• Big Swing

• Slippery Wall

• Adventure Play Station

• Bungee Ejection Setup

• Closed Shed for All-Weather Play Zone

Smart City push with a dash of thrill

This project aligns with the city’s broader Smart City beautification and lifestyle enhancement goals, offering Nagpurians a new kind of urban escape—where fitness, fun, and nature coexist.

Once completed, this park will not just be a hotspot for adventure junkies but also a model for sustainable recreation development in other Indian cities.

