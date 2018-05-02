Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Dec 13th, 2019

Post Office employee booked for breach of trust, pocketing Rs 2 lakh

Nagpur: Beltarodi police have booked a post office employee for breach of trust and pocketing Rs 2 lakh cash fraudulently.

The complainant, Snehal Sadanand Sovni (58), resident of Plot No. 75, Shrivas Apartment, Flat No. G2A, Pande Layout, Khamla, told police that she is Post Master at Narendra Nagar Sub Post Office. The accused, Shatrughna Dnyaneshwar Gawande (33), resident of Plot No. 31, New Diamond Nagar, near Ramna Maruti Mandir, is contract employee in the post office. As per rule, the daily collection at the post office has to be deposited in GPO. On Thursday, December 12, an amount of Rs 3.87 lakh was balance. Accordingly, Snehal prepared details of the notes. However, by mistake, she noted down 02 notes of Rs 2000 denomination instead of 102 notes. Unaware of the grave error, Snhal handed over the amount Rs 3.87 lakh to the accused Shatrughna to deposit it in GPO. But taking advantage of the folly committed by Snehal, the accused removed a bundle of 100 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and thus breached the trust of the Post Master.

Beltarodi API Raut, based on Snehal’s complaint, booked the accused Shatrughna Gawande under Section 409 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

