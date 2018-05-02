Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness

Nagpur: Following a long break of over 2 weeks, the monsoon rains lashed the city back on Friday, exposing Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s preparedness. All the show off in the form of river and nullah cleaning were washed aside in just 30 minutes of rains.

The rains however brought cheers to the citizens who were facing one of the worst water crisis in Nagpur, but it equally added to the sufferings with water logged streets in almost every area. Many trees were uprooted in areas in Trimurti Nagar, Khamla and Dhantoli.

All the prominent markets including Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar, Gokulpeth turned into pools while the people were seen struggling to commute through watery roads.

There were reports of water gushing into various shops around Panchsheel Square while a huge traffic mayhem was seen at Bole petrol pump square in the aftermath of rains.

The area around Panchsheel Square was submerged in knee deep water.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has informed that the rains may continue to lash the city for the next four days. It remains to be seen how NMC tackle the problem of water logging.