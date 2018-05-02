Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness

Nagpur: Following a long break of over 2 weeks, the monsoon rains lashed the city back on Friday, exposing Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s preparedness. All the show off in the form of river and nullah cleaning were washed aside in just 30 minutes of rains.

The rains however brought cheers to the citizens who were facing one of the worst water crisis in Nagpur, but it equally added to the sufferings with water logged streets in almost every area. Many trees were uprooted in areas in Trimurti Nagar, Khamla and Dhantoli.

All the prominent markets including Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar, Gokulpeth turned into pools while the people were seen struggling to commute through watery roads.

There were reports of water gushing into various shops around Panchsheel Square while a huge traffic mayhem was seen at Bole petrol pump square in the aftermath of rains.

The area around Panchsheel Square was submerged in knee deep water.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has informed that the rains may continue to lash the city for the next four days. It remains to be seen how NMC tackle the problem of water logging.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
प्रियंका गांधीच्या अटकेचा नागपुरात निषेध
प्रियंका गांधीच्या अटकेचा नागपुरात निषेध
अण्णाभाऊ साठे वंचितांचा आवाज-अंकुश बावणे #किरमीटी भारकस येथे साहित्य भूषण अण्णा भाऊ साठे स्मृतीदिन साजरा
अण्णाभाऊ साठे वंचितांचा आवाज-अंकुश बावणे #किरमीटी भारकस येथे साहित्य भूषण अण्णा भाऊ साठे स्मृतीदिन साजरा
Hindi News
पोक्सो के प्रकरण में कार्ट ने दी जमानत
पोक्सो के प्रकरण में कार्ट ने दी जमानत
कांग्रेसी विधायक के बैनर से पंजा गायब
कांग्रेसी विधायक के बैनर से पंजा गायब
Trending News
Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness
Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
No structural audit but all bridges in Nagpur district stand strong: PWD
Featured News
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Trending In Nagpur
Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness
Post fortnight break, rains resume in Nagpur, expose NMC’s preparedness
प्रियंका गांधीच्या अटकेचा नागपुरात निषेध
प्रियंका गांधीच्या अटकेचा नागपुरात निषेध
आयपीडीएस व दीनदयाळ योजनेतील कामे पूर्णत्वाकडे
आयपीडीएस व दीनदयाळ योजनेतील कामे पूर्णत्वाकडे
स्पेनटेक्स कामगारांना व्यवस्थापनाकडून समझोत्याची फुंकर!
स्पेनटेक्स कामगारांना व्यवस्थापनाकडून समझोत्याची फुंकर!
अनावश्यक दिवे बंद करा, विजेची बचत करा
अनावश्यक दिवे बंद करा, विजेची बचत करा
शिक्षण विभागाचा चेहरामोहरा बदलविण्याचा संकल्प
शिक्षण विभागाचा चेहरामोहरा बदलविण्याचा संकल्प
मॉर्निंग वॉक’साठी जपानी गार्डन विनामूल्य करा
मॉर्निंग वॉक’साठी जपानी गार्डन विनामूल्य करा
पारडी, पुनापूर, भरतवाडा अकृषिक सेस शिबिराला उत्तम प्रतिसाद
पारडी, पुनापूर, भरतवाडा अकृषिक सेस शिबिराला उत्तम प्रतिसाद
पोक्सो के प्रकरण में कार्ट ने दी जमानत
पोक्सो के प्रकरण में कार्ट ने दी जमानत
समाजकल्याण राज्यमंत्री अविनाश महातेकर यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
समाजकल्याण राज्यमंत्री अविनाश महातेकर यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145