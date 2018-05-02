Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 8th, 2021

    Positive Covid Report Not Mandatory For Admission in Hospitals, Says Health Ministry

    New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Saturday took a major decision, bringing major relief to all those who have been seeking hospital admission. The ministry said that a positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) report is no more mandatory for admission to Covid-19 hospitals. “No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located. Admissions to hospital must be based on need,” Union Health Ministry said.

    The health ministry in a statement also reiterated that admission to the patient should not refused at any count even if the patient belongs to a different city and adequate medical arrangements, such as oxygen or essential drugs, should be administered to the patient.

    “No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located. Admissions to hospital must be based on need,” the ministry said.

    “A suspect case (of COVID-19) shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be. No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city,” it added.

    The ministry has asked chief secretaries of states and Union Territories to issue necessary orders and circulars and asked them to implement the new rules within the next three days.


