Porcupine Halts Nagpur Metro, Rescued After 1-Hour Chase

Nagpur: In a rare and dramatic incident, the Nagpur Metro administration faced an unusual rescue call when a porcupine was spotted running along the tracks between Congress Nagar and Ajni Metro stations.

Forest guard Sudhakar Marskolhe from the Transit Treatment Centre, along with his team members Bandu Mungar, Chetan Barskar, and driver Swapnil Bhure, rushed to the site. Metro staff member Dilesh Meshram and his team also extended support during the operation.

The rescue turned into a one-hour thrilling chase. Continuous rainfall and slippery moss on the tracks made the task even riskier. During the operation, Meshram slipped and sustained injuries to his hands, legs, and back. He was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite the risks, the rescue team successfully captured the porcupine — armed with sharp quills — and removed it from the track. A health check-up was conducted, and once fully recovered from exhaustion, the animal will be released back into the wild.

The incident has raised an intriguing question: how did a porcupine manage to reach the Metro tracks? For the rescue team, however, it was just another day of tackling unpredictable wildlife challenges.