Poor people in Nagpur deprived of ration due to server down

Nagpur: For the last three consecutive days, the poor people of Nagpur have been deprived of cheap ration as the server located at Nagpur city Mominpur has gone down and is at complete standstill. Because of this, the poor are facing difficulties in procuring ration from fair price shops.

The Zilla Grahak Upbhokta Sanrakshan Parishad (District Consumer Protection Council) member Mohammad Shahid Sharif, after receiving complaints from the people, has demanded the administration to take immediate steps in this matter, and get rid of the problem of server down.

Sharif said that poor people come from far off places to take advantage of this scheme being run by the administration, but when they do not get food grains, they return disappointed. That’s why this matter should be rectified immediately, he urged.

