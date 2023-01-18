Good News: Radiation therapy starts at Nagpur AIIMS for cancer patients

Nagpur: One of the most advanced treatment facilities for cancer patients has been started in Nagpur at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Advanced linear accelerator (Linac), the machine that plays an important part in the treatment of cancer in the Government sector, has started.

The year-long efforts of doctors at the Department of Radiotherapy at AIIMS have finally borne fruit. In the process, Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta, SM, Director and CEO, played a vital role in getting the machine for AIIMS. The state-of-the-art facility for cancer was initiated with the vision to provide affordable and quality at par with the latest developments in the field of Radiation Oncology to the masses of Central India.

Advertisement

The institute has a modern-day linear accelerator, Elekta Versa HD, a high-dose rate brachytherapy machine, Elekta Flexitron 20CH and a dedicated CT Simulator Somatom Confidence RT-Pro. Dr Vandana Singh Kushwaha, Assistant Professor and Faculty in charge of the Department of Radiotherapy, said that approximately eighty per cent of cancer cases need radiotherapy during their treatment. All sorts of cancer such as head and neck cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, breast cancer, gastrointestinal tumour, genitourinary malignancy, lymphoma, soft tissue sarcoma, etc. Can be treated by Radiotherapy.

The treatments offered by the Radiotherapy Department include advanced techniques of external beam radiotherapy like 3D CRT, IMRT, IGRT, VMAT an dSRT/SBRT. Further, the Department of Radiotherapy has lined up plans to start intra cavitary, interstitial, intra-luminal and surface brachytherapy treatment. Department also provides day-care services for patients who undergo neo adjuvant or concurrent chemotherapy.

Besides, AIIMS is also procuring 2nd Linear Accelerator with advanced delivering techniques of external beam radiotherapy, which is under process. As per GLOBOCAN 2020, 8.6 lakh people died out of 14 lakh new cases that were diagnosed in India. DrManish Shrigiriwar, Officiating Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, is constantly working to counter it by trying to make cancer treatment accessible and affordable under the Government schemes so that the maximum number of patients in Central India are benefited.

Radiation treatment is very costly in most non-Government hospitals and is beyond the common man’s means. At AIIMS however, treating patients at an affordable charge is the motto. Eligible beneficiaries from the low-income group can avail of the services under the MJPJAY and PMJAY schemes with free treatment. 30 cancer patients have taken benefits of Radiotherapy. So far, 29 patients have received chemotherapy under MJPJAY and PMJAY schemes within a short period of time. AIIMS Nagpur also provides facilities for patients or attendants to stay at Dharamshala (110 dedicated rooms) asRadiationtherapy involves several daily treatments (fractions) on an outpatient basis over the course of weeks to months. AIIMS, Nagpur, has appealed to citizens to avail of these facilities.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement