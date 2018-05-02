Poor financial conditions, loss of jobs of parents depriving NMC school students of online classes

Nagpur: While students of private schools getting all the benefits of online teaching, poor financial conditions of the parents, adding woes the job losses owing to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, are the key reasons the students of Municipal Corporation schools are grappling to cope with State Government’s decision of online classes. This has raised serious concerns about the future of children.

With students enabled with all the technical aide, the prominent private schools in the city had started online classes months ago. However, most of the students of Municipal Corporation schools come from slum areas, whose parents earn livelihood on daily wages. In time, where global pandemic, has also took toll on there wages, there children are not getting benefit of online classes.

Some parents whose children are studying in NMC schools, we can’t afford online classes. Expensive mobiles, there recharges amid pandemic crises have proved fatal for our children’s future.

A sources from NMC school has informed Nagpur Today that only 10% of students are getting benefits of the online classes. Speaking to Nagpur Today, Shahid Sharif, Chairman of RTE Action Committee, said that children studying in NMC schools are not getting the benefit of online education. This year should be declared zero years by the government for these children, so that this year will not be counted, and their year will not be spoiled.

On contacting Pramati Mishrikotkar, NMC Education Officer, she only said that NMC schools are conducting online classes. However, on being asked about the detail figures the abruptly cut the call.