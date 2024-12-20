Poonam Plaza, abandoned for security threat to Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, back in spotlight

Now, a fresh proposal has been floated by State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to repurpose the structure into an Administrative Complex. The question is: If the building was once considered a threat to Vidhan Bhavan, how can it now be deemed safe, even with government offices inside?

Advertisement













Nagpur: The long-abandoned, half-constructed Poonam Plaza near Vidhan Bhavan has once again grabbed headlines. Initially envisioned as a landmark development by a prominent Nagpur-based builder, its construction came to a halt years ago when the Maharashtra Government realised it a security threat to the State Legislature.

Now, a fresh proposal has been floated by State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to repurpose the structure into an Administrative Complex. The plan aims to accommodate various “Mantralaya” offices under one roof. However, the move has raised critical questions about security.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Friday 20 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,700/- Gold 22 KT 70,400/- Silver / Kg 86,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

If the building was once considered a threat to Vidhan Bhavan, how can it now be deemed safe, even with government offices inside? High-profile dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other VIPs, frequently visit Vidhan Bhavan, increasing the need for heightened security. With a surge of public visitors to these proposed offices, could this setup inadvertently create new vulnerabilities?

Years ago, there were discussions to acquire Poonam Plaza for the expansion of Vidhan Bhavan. The plan envisioned using the additional space for parking, office accommodations, and even a Central Hall. Meetings involving the Legislature Secretariat, Public Works Department, and Revenue Department were held to expedite the acquisition process.

However, the proposal fell through due to disputes with the builder and stalled negotiations. At the time, the builder reportedly refused to sell the unfinished structure, stymieing the government’s plans.

Today, Poonam Plaza stands as a crumbling monument to unfulfilled ambitions, posing not only a security risk to Vidhan Bhavan but also a safety hazard to the public. Questions linger over how such a towering structure was initially permitted so close to a sensitive government zone.

The building’s deteriorated state complicates any plans for its acquisition. Repairs and retrofitting would likely be extensive and expensive, raising doubts about the feasibility of converting it into a functional Administrative Complex.

Next steps: Decision pending

The government has yet to decide whether to construct a new building or repurpose Poonam Plaza. The current proposal underscores the urgency to address administrative space needs, but the security concerns remain unresolved.

With history as a guide, any decision about Poonam Plaza will need to carefully weigh the risks and benefits. For now, this iconic yet infamous structure continues to stir debates about its future and its implications for Nagpur’s governance and security landscape.

Builder responds to new proposal

When contacted by Nagpur Today about the latest announcement, the builder clarified that no such proposal has been made to him. “I will comment when the proposal comes to me,” he stated, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of a deal.