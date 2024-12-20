Fadnavis announces judicial probe into Parbhani violence

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence.

The Chief Minister said another judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Somnath Suryawanshi who died after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Largescale protests had degenerated into violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue outside Parbhani Railway Station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

“The judicial inquiry into the Parbhani violence will be done to clear all doubts. Ambedkar is not limited to any caste. He belongs to all,” said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister also announced financial aid of Rs 10 to the kin of Suryawanshi.

Congress members put Ambedkar’s photos on desks in Assembly

Congress leaders on Friday placed photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on their desks in the Maharashtra Assembly amid the party’s allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted the Dalit icon.

This prompted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to urge Speaker Rahul Narvekar to allow him to put a similar photo on his desk.

Pawar said Ambedkar belongs to everyone and even the treasury benches should be allowed to display his photographs.

The Speaker said he had not allowed any member to put such photographs on their desks. Narvekar also asked the Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut and Nana Patole, to remove the pictures.

Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar raised the vandalism of their party office in Mumbai. How political parties can resort to hooliganism, he asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators had also placed photos of Ambedkar on their desks but removed them after the Speaker’s objection.

With the Congress leaders not removing the photos in defiance of the Speaker’s message, the members of the ruling Mahayuti also placed Ambedkar’s pictures on their desks.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House proceedings for 10 minutes.

Lawmakers of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), also held a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan against the attack on the Congress office in Mumbai and Shah’s alleged remarks against Ambedkar.