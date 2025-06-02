Political Family’s Domestic Dispute Reaches Court, Priya Phuke Granted Pre-Arrest Bail

Advertisement



Nagpur: A domestic dispute involving a prominent political family in Maharashtra’s sub-capital Nagpur has now reached the courtroom. Priya Sanket Phuke, the daughter-in-law in the case, approached the District Sessions Court seeking protection from alleged harassment. After hearing both sides, Additional Sessions Judge S.C. Pathare granted her anticipatory bail with conditions.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Priya’s mother-in-law, Rama Phuke, at Ambazari Police Station. Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 Sections 308(2), 329(4), 351(2), and 352.

Allegations Include Monetary Demands and Threats

According to the police complaint, Rama Phuke and her husband Ramesh Phuke reside together. Their son Sanket was married to Priya in 2012. After Sanket’s death in 2022, Priya moved out with her two children. Rama alleges that Priya demanded money regularly, and upon refusal, used abusive language and issued threats.

On May 6, 2025, Priya allegedly came to their home, verbally abused them, and threatened to prevent them from meeting their grandchildren unless she was paid. She also allegedly threatened to defame them on social media.

Priya Denies Allegations, Points to Prior Complaint Against In-Laws

During the court hearing, Priya’s lawyer argued that the accusations were false and intended to harass her. He pointed out that Priya had already filed a police complaint against her in-laws on April 6, 2025 — prior to the FIR lodged by Rama.

Despite opposition from the prosecution, the court noted that the issue appeared to be a family dispute, primarily concerning visitation rights to the grandchildren. The family court had already granted visitation rights to Rama and her husband on April 8, 2025.

Court Takes a Balanced View, Considers Mother’s Situation

In its order, the court acknowledged that Priya is a widow and mother of two minor children. It observed that the core dispute appeared to revolve around access to the children, not a criminal offense warranting immediate custody.

Taking all circumstances into account, the court granted Priya Phuke anticipatory bail and laid the groundwork for further proceedings. The matter now continues on both legal and familial fronts.

