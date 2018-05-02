Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Hudkeshwar vicinity, after a youth was brutally killed by sharp edged weapons following a political enmity on Monday morning, sources informed Nagpur Today.

Deceased has been identified has Jitu Bade, a resident of Marekari in Hudkeshwar.

According to sources, Jitu reportedly tore apart a banner of a newly elected MLA in the area. Furious over incident, some supporters of MLA launched the murderous attack on Jitu. The unidentified assailant attacked Jitu with sharp weapons and killed him on the spot on Monday morning.

An offence of murder has been registered with Hudkeshwar police station who are investigating further.