Policybazaar Expands Footprint in Nagpur as Demand for Market-Linked Investments and Term Insurance Rises

Nagpur: Policybazaar, one of India’s leading online insurance and financial services platforms, is witnessing a steady rise in demand for market-linked investment products and term insurance in Nagpur, reflecting a broader shift in consumer preference towards structured, long-term financial planning.

Addressing the media during a press interaction held in Nagpur, company representatives highlighted that growing financial awareness, rising disposable incomes and a younger, salaried population are driving interest in retirement-focused products, equity-linked investments and term insurance plans. Since 2022, enquiries related to retirement planning have nearly doubled, with customers increasingly seeking options that offer long-term income security, market participation and assured returns.

High-income customers have shown a notable increase in participation, particularly in online savings and term insurance plans. Their contribution to overall savings products has grown significantly compared to 2023, while monthly participation in term insurance from this segment has also seen sharp growth, now accounting for a substantial share of total business.

The demand for term insurance has remained consistently strong, led largely by young, salaried professionals working in fast-growing sectors. This group now contributes a major portion of overall demand. Between 2023 and 2025, the term insurance segment recorded robust growth, with a visible rise in customers aged between 25 and 40 years, underlining increased awareness about financial protection at an early stage of life.

Policybazaar officials also noted that premium waiver plans, which ensure continuity of coverage even if customers are unable to pay premiums due to unforeseen circumstances, have gained popularity. Demand for such plans has grown multiple times over the past two years and now forms a significant share of the company’s overall savings portfolio.

Speaking at the event, Policybazaar Director Pradeep Yadav said there is a clear change in the way customers think about money and investments. He said people are no longer focused only on safety but are also prioritising disciplined investing to participate in India’s long-term growth story. According to him, rising equity market participation, improved financial literacy and demand for retirement solutions are shaping this trend, especially in cities such as Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune.

As part of its customer-first approach, Policybazaar emphasised that it ensures customers receive first-hand benefits along with an added layer of security throughout the insurance journey. The platform offers transparent and unbiased comparisons across multiple policy providers, enabling customers to clearly understand product features, terms and pricing before making decisions.

Policybazaar also provides end-to-end support, right from policy comparison and purchase to claims assistance. Dedicated advisors and claim support teams help customers understand policy conditions, documentation requirements and claim procedures, reducing stress for families and ensuring timely assistance.

With increasing awareness across Nagpur and other key cities in western India, Policybazaar stated that it remains focused on empowering customers with accurate information, expert guidance and easy access to financial protection and investment solutions, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in long-term financial planning.

