Man posing as CM’s PA threatens Nagpur bizman over money, booked

Nagpur: A phone call claiming high-level political clout turned out to be a bluff, but not before it rattled a local banquet hall owner. Bajaj Nagar police have registered a case against a man for impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Chief Minister and allegedly threatening a businessman over a payment dispute.

The accused has been identified as Varun Mehadia, police said.

The complainant, Vijay Talewar, a resident of Ramdaspeth, owns Sai Vatika Lawn and Sai Mauli Banquet in the Bajaj Nagar area. Trouble began when Parshuram Dighore, who claimed to be the PA to Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, booked the banquet hall for his daughter’s wedding on December 11. The lawn was also booked for three days to accommodate guests said to be connected to the minister.

A disagreement later cropped up between Dighore and Talewar over pending dues, but the issue was eventually settled after the payment was cleared.

However, the matter took a dramatic turn on the morning of December 19, when Talewar received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller introduced himself as Varun Mehadia, claiming to be a PA at the Chief Minister’s Office, operating out of Hyderabad House in Nagpur. The caller allegedly asserted that he handled arrangements at the CM’s office and warned Talewar not to demand any money from Dighore.

Unsettled by the call and suspicious of the claims, Talewar contacted the Chief Minister’s Office, only to learn that no person by the name Varun Mehadia was attached to the CM’s office. Realising he had been misled, Talewar approached Bajaj Nagar police and lodged a formal complaint.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case against Mehadia on charges of providing false information and issuing threats.

Police teams are now tracing the accused using the mobile number from which the call was made. Further investigation is underway.

