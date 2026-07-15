Daylight House Theft Case Solved, Two Held Including Minor

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Nagpur: The Kalamna Police in Nagpur have solved a daylight house burglary case by detaining one accused and his juvenile accomplice. Police recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery worth ₹6.11 lakh from their possession. Further investigation is underway.

According to police, the complainant, Loknath Yadav, a resident of Mini Mata Nagar, had locked his house and left for his shop on the morning of July 1. During his absence, unidentified burglars allegedly broke into the house by opening the door lock and stole ₹2,000 in cash along with gold and silver ornaments kept inside an almirah before fleeing the spot.

Gold Rate July 13 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,19,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The total value of the stolen property was estimated at ₹9.16 lakh.

Following the complaint, Kalamna Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on CCTV footage, technical evidence, and confidential inputs, police detained Gaurav Sachin Paliwal for questioning.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the burglary with the help of a juvenile accomplice. Based on his disclosure, police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹6.11 lakh.

Police are continuing efforts to recover the remaining stolen property and are also investigating whether the accused was involved in any other burglary cases.

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