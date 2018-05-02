Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 16th, 2021

    Police effect: Ever buzzing Mominpura wears a rare, dreadful look

    Nagpur: As fresh Covid restrictions came into force to break the virus chain, Nagpur police stepped up measures to control unwanted movement of people on streets.

    The police effect could be witnessed, albeit partially, in the Second Capital. However, the ever buzzing Mominpura locality in the city wore a rare and dreadful look as streets were deserted and markets locked down due to strict action by the cops. It is said that Mominpura never sleeps as the locality hustles and bustles with markets and shops open late into night. But the new Covid curbs depicted a different scenario. Markets and shops downed shutters and the shoppers too deserted the streets following a strict vigil by city police led by DCP Zone 3 Lohit Matani, while enforcing the new 15-day restrictions imposed by State Government to break the corona chain.

    But the picture in other parts of the city told a different tale. There was usual traffic on roads and violators were spotted roaming on streets on the first day of curfew-like restrictions on Thursday. The city police, barring a few cavalcades and bike marches at some localities, mostly stayed off the roads.


