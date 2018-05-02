3 con men dupe company owner of Rs 71 lakh in scrap deal

Nagpur: Three con men, including two brothers, defrauded a company owner to the tune of Rs 71 lakh by selling scrap material without authorisation and pocketing the money themself. Bajaj Nagar police have booked the three accused.

A resident of Flat No. 102, Shri Mohini Raj Apartment, Kharetown, Dharampeth, Shyam Kashinath Borle (57), in his complaint told police that he runs a company – Ramdhani Agencies Pvt Ltd situated at Abhyankar Nagar. Between July 28, 2020 and April 15, 2021, the three accused named Ajay Nathuram Sharma (31), Ravi Nathuram Sharma (28), both residents of Plot No. 404, Moreshwar Building, Sumangal Vihar, Isasani and Girish Narayanbhai Rathod (35), resident of Plot No. 401, Moreshwar Building, Sumangal Vihar, Isasani, won Shyam Borle’s trust as part of a conspiracy and a negotiated an agreement over scrap material sale.

However, even though the accused had no authority, they sold scrap material worth Rs 71 lakh and usurped the money themself instead of depositing it in Borle’s account. The three accused betrayed and cheated Borle to the tune of Rs 71 lakh fraudulently.

Bajaj Nagar Woman PSI Thorat has registered a case under Sections 406, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.



